Two more cases launched into attacks on National Guard members at Moscow rally

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched two more criminal cases into the attacks on the National Guard’s servicemen at an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on July 27, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

The cases against unidentified persons have been opened into "using violence" against the National Guard’s members, who were ensuring order at the unauthorized event. "One of them has been launched into using a pepper spray against two National Guard’s members, who were injured. The second case has been opened over throwing a piece of a border stone at the servicemen," the source explained.

Police are investigating a total of three criminal cases into the attacks on the National Guard’s members on July 27. Earlier, Moscow’s Meschansky court arrested until September 27 Yevgeny Kovalenko, one of the rally participants, for throwing a waste bin at a riot police officer.

On July 27, police jointly with the National Guard detained more than 1,000 people for taking part in an unauthorized event in downtown Moscow. According to police, the event had drawn over 3,500 people. The authorities had warned the rally’s participants about their responsibility for violating the law. Moscow’s prosecutors have launched an investigation against 15 unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma, who organized illegal rallies on July 14 and July 27.