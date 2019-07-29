US shows bid to wreck legal framework of Mideast settlement, Moscow says

MOSCOW, July 29./TASS/. The speech of a US representative at a session of the UN Security Council on the Middle East on July 24 once again demonstrated the US attitude towards wrecking the legal framework of the Middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary circulated on Monday.

"A destructive position of the Americans, running counter to approaches of the overwhelming majority in the international community once again demonstrated the policy aimed at wrecking the internationally recognized legal framework for the Middle East settlement, formalized in UN Security Council resolutions that Washington supported among others," the ministry said.

It drew attention to "a speech at the UN Security Council session on July 24 made by US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, who openly hinted that the search for consensus on the Middle East settlement within the UN was pointless, while respective resolutions of the Council were good-for-nothing".