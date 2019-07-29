Russia unaware of Poland’s initiative on UN envoy for Ukraine, says diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow knows nothing about Warsaw’s practical proposals regarding the post of the UN special envoy for Ukraine, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told TASS on Monday.

"The UN has received no practical initiatives from the Polish permanent mission yet," he said commenting on remarks by Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz about the possibility of discussing such an initiative during the country’s upcoming Security Council presidency.

Polyansky also pointed to the need for Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements and UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier on Monday, Czaputowicz told reporters that during the debates on Ukraine Poland came up with certain specific solutions, one of which was the appointment of a UN special envoy for Ukraine.

In August, Poland will hold the UN Security Council presidency for a second time as its non-permanent member (2018-2020).