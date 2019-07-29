Moscow ombudsperson studying proposals to amend election legislation

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Potyaeva plans to work, together with experts, on proposals to improve legislation in terms of elections and holding rallies.

"A staff member of the office has been included in the working group at the Moscow Election Commission to study the authenticity of signatures and the decision to bar candidates from elections to the Moscow City Duma. We will soon convene a council of experts and work on the issue with the federal ombudsperson. [Chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights] Mikhail Alexandrovich Fedotov is too concerned about the issue. This is not a short-term solution, we need to look into the matter thoroughly. Of course, we will outline all our proposals and submit them to lawmakers <…> We are now concerned about signatures, because the issue has caused problems, so we need to improve something," she said.