Russian diplomats in Iran meet with Russian crew members of detained tanker Stena Impero

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Employees of the Russian Embassy in Tehran have met with Russian citizens who are crew members of the tanker Stena Impero that was detained in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian Embassy tweeted on Saturday.

"The embassy’s employees have met with our citizens - crew members of the detained tanker Stena Impero," the report says. The Russian diplomats noted that "the sailors are feeling well, they remain on board."

The Russian Embassy told TASS that the Russian sailors did not complain about their conditions of stay and "are provided with everything they need." "The crew members may communicate with their relatives (with certain restrictions) but continue to stay on board," the diplomats added. "The embassy maintains close contact with the Iranian side on the date of their return to the motherland."

On July 19, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz after it had turned off the automatic recognition receiver and did not react to the warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to the IRGC, the tanker was detained because it violated international rules and was followed toward the shore for a check. Erik Hanell, President of Stena Bulk which owns the tanker, reported that the crew consists of 23 people from India, Lithuania, Russia and the Philippines. The Russian Embassy in Iran said that there were three Russians on board the tanker.