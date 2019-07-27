Russia ready to cooperate with the West on updating CWC's control lists — embassy

LONDON, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to work on updating control lists in the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the Russian Embassy in London said on Friday in a statement posted on its official website.

"We call on Western countries, including the United Kingdom, to reconsider their approaches in order to find a solution to a common problem," the embassy said.

"After ungrounded accusations against Russia of using Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury and Amesbury, we have presented to the technical secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a list of our proposals regarding CWC control lists, in order to update them and make them more effective. The Russian initiative demonstrates a more comprehensive and balanced approach compared to the proposal of Western countries (US, Canada and the Netherlands) which stipulates adding all chemicals in the so-called Novichok family to the list," the Russian embassy said adding that Russia's proposal to "jointly consider the two complementary initiatives was declined."

"Moreover, out attempts to start consultations with the US, Canada and the Netherlands under OPCW's mediation have also failed. In June we changed our proposal and excluded from it the fifth family of chemicals. Unfortunately, the updated proposal was also declined," the Russian embassy said.