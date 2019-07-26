Putin signs law to ratify SCO Convention on Countering Extremism

MOSCOW, July 26./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on ratification of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Convention on Countering Extremism, which lays the foundation for cooperation between the participating countries to counter extremist ideology and extremist activities. The law was uploaded to the official portal of legal information.

The convention was signed on June 9, 2017. It gives definitions to such notions as ‘extremism’, ‘act of extremism’, ‘financing of extremism’, ‘extremist materials’ and ‘extremist organization’, as well as establishes the main principles for cooperation in countering terrorism and suggests a list of measures to counter extremism at national levels.

The convention determines the list of actions of extremist nature for which the parties commit themselves to establish civil law, administrative or criminal responsibility. It regulates the procedure of extraditing extremists and cooperation of competent agencies in fight against extremism.

The document states that the deeds included into the convention and recognized by the parties as criminally liable, must be recognized as the crimes ensuing extradition or legal assistance. If the countries have no relevant international treaty, the convention gives the legal reason for extradition or legal assistance.

It is signed for an indefinite term and must be ratified by the signatories.

The SCO member states are India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.