Russian diplomats to hold another meeting with crew of detained vessel in North Korea

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Diplomats from the Russian Embassy in North Korea will hold another meeting on Friday with the crew of the Russian Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing vessel, which was detained by North Korea last week, the diplomatic mission announced in a statement on its Facebook account.

"Today, at 7:00 a.m. local time, a group of diplomats from the Consulate General’s Office and medics from the Russian Embassy in DPRK set off to the port of the city of Wonsan to meet with members of the crew of Xiang Hai Lin 8 vessel, which was detained on July 17 by the North Korean Coast Guard," the statement reads.

"This will be a meeting number two between our diplomats and the [detained] sailors," the statement added.

The Russian vessel flying the flag of South Korea was detained on July 17 when it was on its way from the South Korean port of Sokcho to the Sea of Japan for crab fishing.