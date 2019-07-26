Russian diplomats to hold another meeting with crew of detained vessel in North Korea

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Diplomats from the Russian Embassy in North Korea will hold another meeting on Friday with the crew of the Russian Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing vessel, which was detained by North Korea last week, the diplomatic mission announced in a statement on its Facebook account.
"Today, at 7:00 a.m. local time, a group of diplomats from the Consulate General’s Office and medics from the Russian Embassy in DPRK set off to the port of the city of Wonsan to meet with members of the crew of Xiang Hai Lin 8 vessel, which was detained on July 17 by the North Korean Coast Guard," the statement reads.
"This will be a meeting number two between our diplomats and the [detained] sailors," the statement added.
The Russian vessel flying the flag of South Korea was detained on July 17 when it was on its way from the South Korean port of Sokcho to the Sea of Japan for crab fishing.
According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the vessel was detained for "violating the rules of entry and stay in North Korea." The vessel was convoyed to the port of Wonsan.
The vessel is operated by the Sakhalin-based Northeastern Fishing Company and has a crew of 17 (15 Russian nationals and two South Korean citizens).
The Northeastern Fishing Company announced to TASS on Thursday that, according to North Korean authorities, the Russian ship had been detained for the violation of a "50-mile zone."
A spokesman for the operating company said: "No one knows what zone this is. It is not featured in any international maps, it is nowhere to be seen. No one knows and no one can explain where it came from.".