Russian prime minister to visit Havana in October

HAVANA, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Havana in October 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"Havana will mark its 500th anniversary in November. Before that, in October, Russian Prime Minister Medvedev will visit Havana," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, a representative delegation, which among other officials will include speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko, will accept the invitation to take part in the celebrations of Havana’s 500th anniversary.