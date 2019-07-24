Moscow rejects FBI chief’s election meddling accusations, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia rejects new allegations by FBI Director Christopher Wray of meddling in US elections, there are no grounds for that whatsoever, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our stance has remained unchanged. There are no grounds whatsoever for asserting that Russia tried or is going to meddle [in US elections], as the FBI head said recently," Ryabkov stressed.

"We will follow Robert Mueller’s speech," he said when asked whether Moscow would follow former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s speech in the lower house of Congress on the alleged meddling in US elections. "We will read and see how much his speech differs from what his report states."

FBI Director Robert Mueller earlier said while testifying to the US Senate Judiciary Committee that Russia continued to meddle in the electoral processes in the United States.

On April 18, the US Department of Justice published Mueller’s report, in which the special counsel stated that Russia had attempted to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, however, the investigation failed to furnish evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia.