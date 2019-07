Russia regards relations with Uzbekistan as strategic partnership — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished a happy birthday to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the phone, the Kremlin press service reported.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev a happy birthday," the press service said.

The Russian leader also sent a message of congratulations to his Uzbek counterpart.