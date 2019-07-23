Lavrov draws OSCE commissioner’s attention to situation of Russian-speakers in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The situation of Russian-speakers in Ukraine and the Baltic countries was in focus of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed current issues of the OSCE’s activities in the area of the protection of national minorities’ rights. Lavrov informed the high commissioner about Russia’s priorities in this field and drew his attention to the worsening situation of the Russian-speaking national minority in the Baltic countries and Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population, including in the context of the notorious education and language laws," the ministry said.

"Other topics included the problem of mass no-citizenship in Latvia and Estonia and the lack of the entire spectrum of political, social and economic rights for non-citizens," the ministry noted.

Lavrov stressed the importance of efforts aimed at the protection of all rights of national minorities within the OSCE and Russia’s commitment to constructive and depoliticized dialogue with the OSCE high commissioner and all other member nations on that matter.