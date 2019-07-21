Russian diplomat welcomes latest talks between Venezuelan government, opposition

CARACAS, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Caracas he was inspired by the results of the latest round of talks between the government and the opposition of Venezuela in Barbados.

"I’m inspired by the fact that the latest round, held on the island of Barbados, ended in greater understanding, in greater progress toward bridging the gaps which, however, still remain," he said. "I also welcome the fact that both the government and the representatives of the opposite party agreed to continue the dialogue in the near future."

"We support Norway’s mediation efforts to continue the dialogue aimed at solving the existing problems," he said. "I also believe that the [Venezuelan] government has approached this dialogue fully aware of both the difficulties and the emerging opportunities."

Venezuela has been going through an acute social-economic crisis in the last several years, accompanied by hyperinflation and currency devaluation. This year the situation has been further complicated by the escalation of the confrontation between the government and the opposition.

In May, the Venezuelan authorities and opposition held at least two rounds of indirect talks in Oslo. On July 8, a new round of talks began in Barbados to end earlier this week.