Latest Contact Group meeting on Ukrainian settlement seen as most efficient — top diplomat

BONN /Germany/, July 18. /TASS/. The latest meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine was the most efficient one in the entire period of the group's existence," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

"Now, after the election of President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky, the Contact Group has activated its work and has held several meetings," Lavrov said. "Its regular meeting yesterday, according to our negotiators in the Contact Group, was the most resultative over the entire period of this structure’s existence."