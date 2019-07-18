{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia sees progress following meeting of Contact Group on Donbass — Foreign Ministry

It is still early to speak about a breakthrough, according to the senior diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Positive developments are on the horizon following Wednesday’s meeting of the Contact Group on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Thursday.

"Positive changes are evident," he said. "Everyone was looking forward to such an approach," the senior Russian diplomat noted, pointing out that a new ceasefire would take effect on July 21 and "there is progress as far as the reconstruction of a bridge near Stanitsa Luganskaya goes."

"The tone itself has slightly changed," Karasin noted. "It is too early to speak about crucial changes but in any case, there is a need to build on this trend," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Representative Martin Sajdik said on July 17 that the Contact Group agreed to declare an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. In addition, the Group highlighted the need to abandon offensive, reconnaissance and subversive operations, as well as shelling and sniper attacks, deployment of heavy weapons in settlements and civil infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and public places, Saidik noted.

Putin, Lukashenko discuss any issues during informal meetings — Kremlin
Interstate integration was also on the agenda of the Wednesday meeting, according to the presidential spokesperson
Russia to raise issue of Kiev's violation of Minsk Agreements at UN SC session — diplomat
Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine's language law constitutes a violation of the Minsk Agreements
China sees no grounds for participation in Russia-US nuclear arms treaty talks
China's diplomat lauded the Russia-US initiative though
Belarus, Russia agree on integration concept — Belarusian minister
The minister pointed out that the proposals would be discussed as part of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Russia
Russia ready to start shipping revolutionary Ebola vaccine to DR Congo
According to the Russian virology specialist, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the only country that needs the vaccine now
Moldovan PM plans to visit Russia
There were no contacts between Russian and Moldovan governments since Match 2017
Over 5,000 servicemen will take part in 2019 International Army Games
The 2019 Army Games will include 32 competitions on the territory of 10 countries
Erdogan says Russia's S-400 are "best" missile defense systems
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that S-400 missile defense systems will be fully deployed on the territory of Turkey by April 2020
Tenth plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Russia proposes viewing new types of arms as part of New START
Russian Foreign Ministry slams reports on US teachers refused Russian visas as blatant lie
The ministry underlined that in spite of the school being a commercial enterprise, the teachers are arriving in Moscow with the same passports as the one the US Ambassador to Russia holds
Russian foreign minister discusses bilateral relations with EU diplomats
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow "wants to resume comprehensive dialogue and cooperation with the European Union"
S-400 systems pose no threat to NATO, Turkish top diplomat says
There is no need to create tensions over this matter, Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Italian Deputy PM says he received threats from Ukrainians
Matteo Salvini also specified that his warning for the law enforcement agencies helped find an arsenal of combat weapons, which was confiscated from a right-wing organization in northern Italy
US examines all possible sanctions on Turkey over S-400 deal — diplomat
The US authorities have been "pretty clear <…> what the ramifications could be," a Department of State spokesperson said
Russia supports urgent crisis withdrawal by sides in Venezuela — top diplomat
Moscow lauded negotiations taking place under the so-called Oslo process
Russian MP says Ukraine’s threats to destroy Crimean Bridge are unrealistic
The parliamentarian claimed that Ukraine's army was only enough to destroy an imaginary enemy
Press review: Trump eyes compromise on Erdogan’s S-400s and pushes France towards China
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 15
Russia ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey
Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said the company is ready to discuss the deliveries if the Turkish side expresses an interest
New witnesses emerge in MH17 crash case
The investigation has been making progress, according to the Joint Investigation Team head
Three power units of NPP in Russia’s Tver disconnected due to short circuit
The background radiation is normal, according to the plant's press service
Leaders of 35 countries confirm participation in Russia-Africa Summit — senior diplomat
The diplomat expects at least 40 leaders at the event
Russians banned from entering South Korea leave the country
26 Russian nationals who arrived in South Korea on an S7 flight overnight into July 14, 2019, failed to prove the purpose of their visit, the Russian embassy reported
Russia testing new combat engineering robot based on Syrian experience
The robotic system features high mobility and maneuverability while moving across rugged terrain and in urban areas
US plans to discuss possibility of new nuclear arms treaty at consultations with Russia
The new round of talks on strategic stability between Russia and the US will take place in Geneva on July 17-18
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet confirms missile corvette’s passage into Mediterranean Sea
The missile corvette Uglich has joined the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron on a planned rotating basis
India to host this year’s joint exercise with Russia
A preparatory conference is under way in Russia's Far East
Russia blasts Dutch officials for exploiting anguish of MH17 victims’ families
The Russian Foreign Ministry considers arguments behind the investigators' accusations unsubstantiated
Caspian Flotilla missile corvette joins Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce — source
The missile corvette Uglich earlier made a transit from the Caspian to the Black Sea through the Russian internal waterways, according to the source
Eleventh plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Press review: EU reacts to Turkey’s Cyprus drilling and Japan mulls sending troops to Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 16
FSB discovers 10 underground weapon workshops
According to the security service, 92 units of fire arms were seized
Moscow court puts rocket center staffer under house arrest on high treason charge
According to the website of the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, Sergey Meshcheryakov is a senior scientific researcher
UAE, Saudi navies eye Russian-made Gepard frigate, Karakurt-class missile corvettes
Nigeria's military attache, the delegations of the UAE, Saudi, Vietnamese navies and the armed forces of Namibia, Ghana, Thailand and others viewed the exposition at the St. Petersburg naval show
West seeks to cut off ties of post-Soviet republics with Russia — diplomat
It also aims to impede Eurasian integration processes, according to the diplomat
No need for enhanced security during US Starliner’s mission to ISS — Roscosmos
Starliner is being developed by Boeing
Macron plans to discuss Iran’s nuclear deal with Rouhani, Putin, Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the main task is "to preserve the nuclear agreement and to create conditions for a productive dialogue with Iran"
Sea part of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is 60% ready
All the works on connecting the onshore and offshore sections on the German side were completed last year
Russian envoy slams EU sanctions against Turkey
"The only agency that is authorized by international law to impose sanctions against anybody is the UN Security Council," he said
Russian top diplomat expects no improvements in Russia-US ties in near future
In an interview with a Russian daily, Lavrov spoke about 'unpredictable' US conduct, seizure of Russian diplomatic property and arrests of Russians in third states at US request
Terrorists in Syria tried to blow up Russian military police patrol
The attack didn't cause casualties or damage to the hardware
Press review: Kiev may change its language on Donbass and EAEU to dovetail monetary moves
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17
S-400 deliveries to Turkey cause no concern in Damascus, says ambassador
The deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey kicked off on July 12
Russia’s top brass launches new airfield in westernmost Kaliningrad Region
The new airfield's concrete pavement can receive all types of military and also civilian planes
Russia denies visas to 30 teachers of Anglo-American School in Moscow — NYT
Russia calls on US to store nuclear weapons only on its own territory — diplomat
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a recently released document by a NATO-affiliated body said that US nuclear weapons are stored in several European countries
Putin wishes Merkel a happy birthday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel celebrates her 65th birthday on July 17
Press review: Putin, Zelensky eye swap as goodwill move and US threatens India over S-400s
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 12
Over 40 warships to take part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade
The parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day
Global online database reveals Russia’s safest city
The United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the world’s safest city, gaining 89.3 points in the Numbeo crowd-sourced global database
Russia’s Glonass protected against errors that hit its European rival Galileo — Roscosmos
A massive outage in the Galileo satellite navigation system was reported on July 11
