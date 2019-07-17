Russia ready to issue visas to teachers on reciprocal basis with US

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is willing to issue visas to American teachers, diplomatic mission staff, as promptly as possible on the condition that the same measures are applied to the Russian staff in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are willing to issue visas to all employees of the US diplomatic missions in Russia, including schoolteachers, as promptly as possible under the condition that Washington applies the same to the Russian staff," she said. "We were making proposals to the [US] State Department to normalize the reciprocal issue of visas."

"We were now expecting certain constructive developments on the US part, but instead saw manipulation through the media," Zakharova pointed out. "The allegations should be definitely referred to Washington and not Moscow. It is the American side that is fully in control of the moment when the visa process will be unlocked.".