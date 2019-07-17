Russia urges OSCE to facilitate dialogue between post-Soviet security bloc, NATO

VIENNA, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is calling on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to pay attention to the address made by the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to NATO to consolidate the dialogue between the two organizations, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation on Wednesday.

"I would like to take advantage of this occasion to again remind everyone about the open address of the CSTO member states’ foreign ministers to the foreign ministers of NATO allies, adopted on May 22 in Bishkek, envisioning stronger mutual trust and development of cooperation. It was distributed in the OSCE," he said. "I am calling on colleagues to pay close attention to it and use this chance to establish dialogue between the two organizations to deal with burning tasks, which interest both sides."

Following a meeting of the CSTO member states’ foreign ministers on May 22 in Bishkek, an open address to the diplomacy chiefs of NATO allies was adopted, urging to create a mechanism of regular consultations between the secretary generals of the two organizations and a dialogue between the CSTO Permanent Council and the North Atlantic Council. Earlier, Acting Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov said in an interview with TASS that the CSTO had not received a response from NATO to its proposal to begin these consultations. In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was waiting a NATO response to the CSTO proposal to begin dialogue.