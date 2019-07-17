Ball is in Ukraine’s court: Opposition expects Kiev to take action to bring sailors home

KIEV, July 17. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities should assume obligations to make sure that Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia will appear for investigation and court proceedings, which will pave the way for their return home, Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said on Wednesday, as cited by the NewsOne TV channel.

"The ball is in Ukraine’s court. Everything depends on the Ukrainian authorities, it is not even a matter of exchange, because the Russian authorities are ready to release them," said Medvedchuk, who is on a visit to Strasbourg where he is going to present to the European Parliament his peace plan for Donbass.

According to the politician, Ukraine should change its position and undertake a commitment to ensure the sailors will appear for investigative activities and court proceedings following their return home.

When speaking about the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, Medvedchuk presumed that he might be released from custody on July 19. "I think that at least at the first stage, everything will end well. I expect that his preventive punishment will be changed the day after tomorrow and he will have a chance to regain his freedom and prove his innocence,” the Ukrainian politician predicted.

Kerch Strait incident

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters. They ignored legitimate demands to stop from vessels belonging to the FSB (Federal Security Service) Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet, and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

A criminal investigation was opened into the border incident. The Ukrainian ships’ crew were arrested. They are charged with violating the Russian border under Article 322.3 of the Russian Criminal Code and may face up to six years in prison if found guilty.

Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova told Ukrainian TV on July 15 that Russia was ready to release the sailors and return the ships to Ukraine if Kiev undertook to ensure their appearance in court. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, in turn, told reporters that Moscow and Kiev were discussing a possible prisoner swap involving the sailors.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 17 that the sailors issue was still on the agenda. He added that Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky had discussed the matter during their recent telephone conversation. However, "no talks about exchanging the sailors are underway," Peskov noted.

Vyshinsky case

On May 15, 2018, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news outlet’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested. The SBU issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed.

Charges against Vyshinsky basically have to do with a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years.