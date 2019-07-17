Kremlin says Moscow, Kiev not in talks on exchange of Ukrainian sailors

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia and Kiev are not negotiating the exchange of Ukrainian sailors, although the issue remains on the agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No, the talks about the exchange of Ukrainian sailors are not underway," he stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the issue was discussed in the phone call of the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

"The issue was raised in the conversation of the heads of state. This issue is on the agenda," Peskov said.