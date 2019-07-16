Russian made no attempts to interfere in Ukrainian elections, says security service

KIEV, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service has not identified any cases of interference in the Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections by the Russian intelligence services, acting head of the service Ivan Bakanov said answering reporters’ question whether Russia made such attempts.

"At the moment, there has been no [such attempts]. However, we’ve prepped really well and should such attacks happen, we will be able s counter them," Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper quotes him as saying.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of attempting to interfere in elections held in the country. Particularly, former President Pyotr Poroshenko claimed that Moscow was trying to sabotage the presidential elections.

The snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine are scheduled for July 21.