Russia stands against political diktat in international relations, says EU envoy

ATHENS, July 16. /TASS/. Russia stands against political diktat and blackmail in the sphere of international cooperation, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said during his speech at the "Europe: leaving indecisiveness behind?" conference organized in Athens by the Economist magazine. The full transcript of his speech is published on the website of Russia’s Permanent Mission to the EU.

"The basically objective globalization process did not follow the path that those who had originally envisaged it as a means to ensure triumph of the Western liberal world order expected," the Russian diplomat stressed. "It became obvious that other continents and centers of power, rather than the traditional West, were starting to play an increasingly decisive role in it. Needless to say, all these trends combined have led to a crisis of dominance of the liberal idea. As a result, states that previously advocated the principles of free trade and fair competition started using the language of trade wars and sanctions."

"Even the toolbox of Western intervention against competitors - including some previously close allies - was adjusted to include provocations, disinformation, attribution and sanctions - the latter viewed as the favorite instrument of diplomacy," Chizhov noted. "Increasingly attempts are being made to act in circumvention of international law, to willfully interpret generally recognized approaches presenting that as some kind of a rules-based order. Moreover, these rules are elaborated privately by a small group of countries and are fine-tuned according to the changing political environment," he added.

"In fact, such an order implies double or even triple standards: some countries consider themselves to be bound by neither the law nor even the rules, others are obliged to act in transatlantic solidarity with them and a third group can be accused of anything without evidence of wrongdoing," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

Chizhov stressed that Russia deems such state of affairs unacceptable. "We are against political diktat and blackmail in international cooperation, we condemn the desire of certain countries and politicians to assign themselves the right to "determine the feasibility" and valid parameters of legitimate cooperation between other states. We believe that today to overcome this paradigm leading to endless conflicts and fights of everyone against everyone collective efforts of all sensible forces are needed more than ever," the diplomat concluded.