Kremlin says Putin’s conversation with Macron not on agenda but can be quickly arranged

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans yet to meet or to talk on the phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. He added that phone conversations can be arranged quite quickly and easily, if necessary.

"No meetings are being planned for the near future. As for [telephone] conversations, they can be arranged in a very short time frame - within some hours," the spokesman said.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was going to discuss Iran’s compliance with the terms of the nuclear agreement with the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, and to hold talks on this topic with Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days. According to the French President, the main thing today is "to preserve the nuclear agreement and create conditions for a useful dialogue with Iran not only on the nuclear dossier, but also on regional issues and ballistic [missile] issues."

Iran nuclear deal

In 2015, Iran and six international mediators (the five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program. Tehran pledged to produce no weapons-grade plutonium, to have no more than 300 kg of uranium enriched to 3.67% for a period of fifteen years, reequip its nuclear facilities and use them exclusively for peaceful purposes.

Tensions over Iran’s nuclear program exacerbated after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and slapped US economic sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

Exactly one year later, Rouhani stated that Tehran suspended part of its obligations under the nuclear deal and gives other participants two months to return to its implementation.

On July 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran had surpassed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit envisioned by the Iran nuclear deal.