Skripal case suspects have nothing to do with Kremlin or Putin - Peskov

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not rule out that a disinformation campaign against the Russian leadership will be continued, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I do not have any detailed information as of yet, but we cannot rule out that the disinformation campaign, including against the individuals related to the Russian president, will be continued," Peskov said denying any specific information on those plans, which some media outlets had reported earlier.