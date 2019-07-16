Minsk expects to bring positions of Belarus and Russia closer at presidents' meeting

MINSK, July 16. /TASS/. The meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for July 17 will help bring the positions of the sides closer on many issues and determine areas for developing integration, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told journalists on Tuesday.

"There are contrasting assessments regarding certain issues. During the meeting it will be possible to bring them closer and develop common understanding of what the integration process should look like," Makei noted.

The Belarusian foreign minister is confident that the two leaders’ meeting will be "substantive."

The Kremlin press service reported that Putin and Lukashenko, who will come to Russia on a working visit, will visit the Valaam Monastery on July 17, and on July 18 in St. Petersburg the state leaders will hold negotiations and take part in a plenary session of the sixth Forum of the Russian and Belarusian Regions.