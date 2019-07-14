Putin congratulated Macron on the French National Day

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia values the importance of its relations with France to ensure security and stability in France, the two countries can cooperate successfully in the political, trade, economic and other areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of congratulations to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the French National Day.

"The head of the Russian state spoke highly of the role of relations between the two countries for ensuring security and stability in Europe and resolving many important global issues. Vladimir Putin was confident that, while relying on the good traditions of the past, Russia and France could successfully facilitate cooperation in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, humanitarian and other areas at the current stage," reads the message of congratulations as quoted by the Kremlin press service on Sunday.

The French National Day (Bastille Day) is an anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which was a turning point of the French Revolution. It was first celebrated as a national holiday in 1880.