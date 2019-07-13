Russia, Kazakhstan settle border demarcation issues - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on demarcation of certain sections of their joint border during a meeting of the two countries’ demarcation commission held in the Russian city of Samara on July 8-12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The sides have approved the drafts of final documents on demarcation of certain sections of the Russian-Kazakh state border and have negotiated the field demarcation and cameral activities," the ministry said.

The talks were held in a friendly and meaningful atmosphere, the ministry stressed.

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for August 2019 in Kazakhstan.