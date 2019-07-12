Russia to pay Council of Europe fees for years 2017-2018

"We are working on it, we will pay," he said in response to a corresponding question. "The first sum that we paid is for this year, we are working on it. We have to carry out some internal procedures first. The work is underway."

On June 26, 2019, participants of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) summer session approved the resolution that reinstates Russia’s full powers within the assembly. The organization has failed to approve the amendments dealing with additional sanctions against Russia. On July 2, Moscow paid its membership fees for the year 2019.