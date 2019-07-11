Putin dismisses Sevastopol governor

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree in which he released Dmitry Ovsyannikov from his position of Sevastopol Governor at his request. Mikhail Razvozhayev was appointed acting governor, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported.

"In his decree, the president accepted Ovsyannikov's resignation of his own accord and appointed Mikhail Razvozhayev acting governor," he said.

Razvozhayev occupies the position of the head of the Russian People’s Front’s Executive Committee. In October 2018, he was appointed acting head of the Khakassia Region, and before that he served as Deputy Minister for North Caucasian Affairs since 2014.