Russia, Bolivia sign documents on energy cooperation, public security

In particular, Acron Group Board of Directors Chairman Alexander Popov and Bolivian Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Alberto Sanchez signed a document on commercial cooperation between Acron Group, Bolivia’s IPFB company and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons.

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and Bolivia have signed a number of documents following talks between the two countries presidents, Vladimir Putin and Evo Morales.

Chief of Russia’s technological and nuclear watchdog Rostekhnadzor Alexei Aleshin and Executive Director of Bolivia’s electricity watchdog Daniel Alejandro Rocabado Pastrana signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of nuclear and radiation security in relation to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Bolivian Energy Minister Rafael Alarcon Orihuela signed a document on cooperation in the lithium industry.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Bolivian counterpart Rafael Alarcon Orihuela, in turn, signed a memorandum of understanding in the energy sector.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Bolivia’s top diplomat Diego Pary Rodriguez made an agreement on cooperation between the two ministries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bolivian counterpart signed a cooperation agreement between the two countries’ diplomatic academies and a memorandum of understanding on public security consultations between the Russian Security Council and the Bolivian government.

On top of all, Putin and Morales signed a joint statement on boosting coordination on the international stage.