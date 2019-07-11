Putin receives several letters while talking to Yekaterinburg residents on the street

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tends to find time to converse with locals during his visits to Russian cities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday, adding that during his visit to Yekaterinburg on Tuesday, Putin received several letters from local residents after meeting with them on the street.

"As for Putin coming out to meet with people, it is regular practice. Every time he sees that there is a group of people gathering outside the event venue, be it a university or an administration building, he always shows respect, comes out and greets these people, who may have been waiting for several hours, and talks to them," Peskov told reporters. The spokesman commented that during these conversations, people hand over "some letters, notes" to the president. "This is what happened this time in Yekaterinburg," Peskov informed.

"This is common practice, there is nothing extraordinary," he stressed. "This is what took place this time [in Yekaterinburg], he [Putin] managed to talk with several citizens," the spokesman reiterated.

Peskov added that Putin’s communication with residents "is not a planned event, however, security is taking all the necessary measures in these situations" without disrupting the dialogue between the Russian leader and the public.