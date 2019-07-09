Russian, Austrian foreign ministers discuss prospects of developing bilateral relations

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg discussed prospects of developing bilateral relations on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The negotiations were held on the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Slovakia, the ministry reported.

"The foreign ministers discussed the current state and prospects of developing bilateral relations and shared their positions on current international problems," the report says.