Bolivian president to discuss cooperation with Russia during visit — foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday, July 11, with Bolivian President Evo Morales who will pay an official visit to Russia.

The leaders are expected "to discuss pressing issues in Russian-Bolivian relations, including cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian areas, as well as will exchange opinions on key international and regional subjects," the Kremlin press service said.

Several bilateral documents are to be signed.