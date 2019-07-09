Economic measures against Georgia are preventive, speaker says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Special economic measures against Georgia will be preventive: Georgia’s authorities have to explain to extremists that provocations against Russia are inacceptable, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday.

"Our position is not only justified but is also preventive, as there are a great number of other opportunities to bring to their level those who went too far and who do not understand that it is not right," the speaker said at the chamber’s session.

He reiterated that Russia holds the first place in the volume of money transfers that are coming from the country’s territory to Georgia, the first place in the consumption of the Georgian wine and mineral and sparkling water, as well as the number of tourists "who go to Georgia, leave money there and create new working places."