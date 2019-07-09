Kremlin: Law enforcement agencies need to work hard to regain people’s trust

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s law enforcement agencies are regaining people’s trust by their hard work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a Levada Center poll showing that two-thirds of Russians believed it was common for police to fabricate cases.

"The activities of law enforcement agencies make it possible to restore the Russian people’s trust," Peskov noted. However, he admitted that as far as law enforcement agencies were concerned, "there are some incidents that are absolutely unacceptable and should not be repeated." "All in all, let’s not forget about the amount of work that law enforcement agencies do. It is serious everyday work aimed at ensuring people’s security and the rule of law," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

He noted that the Kremlin had repeatedly slammed inefficient performance as unacceptable. Peskov pointed to the case of Ivan Golunov, who had been detained in Moscow and released later following the dropping of charges against him, while an investigation continued. "This kind of work is aimed at preventing such incidents," Peskov explained.