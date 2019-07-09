Lavrov meets with Austrian and Finnish top diplomats in Slovakia

HIGH TATRAS /Slovakia/, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had his first meeting with new Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), where Lavrov arrived on Monday.

Before the meeting start, the ministers exchanged several remarks about the recent reshuffling in the Austrian government and the country’s foreign policy course in the light of these changes. Schallenberg was appointed Austria’s foreign minister in early June, after the swearing-in of the interim government, that will serve until a new cabinet is formed following the snap election in September 2019.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting of the OSCE.

It was their first meeting following Haavisto’s appointment as Finland’s foreign minister after a new government had been formed in June.

"Allow me to congratulate you on the appointment. We have read the [cabinet’s] program, and, as far as we understand, it emphasizes the continuity in relations between Finland and Russia. We welcome that," Lavrov said.

Haavisto said earlier that Helsinki’s policy course towards Russia wouldn’t change under the new government.

Lavrov already met with his Kazakh counterpart Beibut Atamkulov and held a conversation with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak during an informal dinner.