Bolivian president to discuss cooperation with Russia during visit — foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales will visit Moscow on July 11, a spokesperson for Bolivia’s embassy in Russia told TASS.

"The visit will take place on July 11," the spokesperson said.

However, no details about the agenda of Morales’ upcoming meetings with the Russian leadership have been released so far. "It is still under consideration," the spokesperson noted.