BRUSSELS, July 5. /TASS/. Russia has pointed out to NATO that there are absolutely no grounds for attempting to shift responsibility onto Moscow for the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) at the July 5th NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting, reads the statement by the Russian Permanent Mission to NATO following an NRC ambassador-level meeting in Brussels on Friday.
“The NRC meeting on July 5 focused on the security situation in Europe in the context of the US-announced withdrawal from the INF Treaty on August 2. The Russian side indicated that attempts to shift the blame on Russia for the demise of the INF were unjustified,” the document reads.
Russia blasts NATO’s blame Moscow game over INF collapse
The US earlier announced its withdrawal from the INF Treaty on August 2
Russian Helicopters complete detail design for ship-based Minoga helicopter
The Russian Navy is to receive several modifications of the prospective seaborne Minoga helicopter, including airborne assault one
Roscosmos to create new design bureau tasked with reusable rocket project
The rocket will be based on the preliminary design of the Krylo-SV (Wing) recoverable rocket stage project
Back in the skies for now: Russian, Czech flights resumed in full until July 7
The Czech Republic and Russia want to come to an agreement, the ministry said
NATO cooking up 'color revolutions' in CSTO states, says Russian Security Council
Deputy Secretary of the Security Council said the CSTO member states are at the same time ready for fruitful cooperation with NATO
Russian Foreign Ministry sends protest to Japan for marking Kurils as Japanese
According to Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, such actions by the Japanese side "negatively affect the atmosphere of the Russian-Japanese relations"
Press review: Iran gives West nuclear ultimatum and Putin to meet Pope Francis
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 4
Pantsir-S air defense systems strike over 100 enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
During the drills, the air defense crews also spotted and destroyed small-size, low-speed and low-flying air targets
Putin, Pope exchange gifts after meeting in Vatican
The Pope received a CD with Andrey Konchalovsky’s film and the Russian president got an etching depicting St. Petersburg
Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Vatican sees Putin as ‘a man of faith’ with shared Christian values
Vatican's Cardinal lauded Russia's efforts in protecting Christians in the Middle East
Putin, Pope Francis discuss situation in Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine
The sides have also touched upon environmental problems
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and aircraft start maneuvers amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills
The aim is to practice defending vital coastal infrastructure of the Crimean peninsula, according to the Black Sea Fleet's press office
Venezuelan opposition leader says ready for dialogue with Maduro, cooperation with Russia
Guaido insisted on holding free elections in the Latin American country
Press review: Who got the EU’s top jobs and what caused the Russian submersible tragedy
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3
Kremlin confirms Putin discussed MH17 crash with Dutch PM in Osaka
It was a very brief exchange on the go, the Kremlin spokesman said
Putin calls for enhancing control over investigations into drug-related cases
The president demanded that the report on this decree should be submitted to him before October 1
Black Sea Fleet warships start combat training amid NATO drills
These vessels continue controlling the activities of NATO ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Russia’s latest Mi-28N gunship outshines its predecessor by maneuverability
According to the test pilot, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads
Putin heads to Vatican and Italy on one-day visit
The Russian delegation will include ministers and business representatives
Russia proceeds with Avangard hypersonic missile production according to schedule
The vice-premier’s office has commented on US media reports, which claimed that Russia would produce less Avangard missile systems than planned
Russian Defense Ministry denies notifying Norway about submersible fire
The statement came in response to a report suggesting Russia notified Norway about the accident
S-400, Pantsyr air defense crews strike enemy cruise missiles in Crimea drills
The drills involved about 100 personnel, around 30 S-400 missile systems and up to 10 Pantsyr launchers
Putin: Russia helps build peaceful, independent Afghanistan
The Russian President highlighted the importance of a dialogue involving broad public and political forces
Russia establishing facts of Israel’s air attack on Damascus — Lavrov
Syria’s air defense systems repelled a missile attack that targeted the cities of Damascus and Homs overnight into Monday
Putin signs law suspending INF treaty by Russia
The law specifies that the head of state will decide on Russia’s renewal of the treaty
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile
The test launch of the new missile was conducted at the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan
Putin says too early to talk about what he will do after 2024
Five more years of hard work are ahead, the Russian president said
Putin to visit Italy on July 4, to meet with Pope in Vatican
He is scheduled to hold talks with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Putin plans to discuss church dialogue, Ukraine and Syria situations with Pope Francis
The memorandum on mutual understanding between the Russian Health Ministry and the Vatican’s health agency is planned to be signed
Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane near southern Russian border
The Russian fighter jet’s crew "approached an aerial target at a safe distance"
Russian economic development hampered by internal restrictions — Central Bank chief
According to Elvira Nabiullina, economic growth is now around 1.5-2%
Putin orders Defence Chief to fly to Severomorsk to ensure probe into submersible fire
The President offered his deep condolences to the families of the sailors killed in the fire and ordered to provide any assistance possible to them
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova plans to play at 2019 US Open
The athlete had to quit the first-round match due to a wrist injury but says she plans to rejoin the competitions
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter may get new long-range missile
A source earlier told TASS that a missile codenamed ‘item 305" had been developed for the Mi-28NM helicopter
Russian Defense Ministry makes public list of sailors killed in fire onboard submersible
According to the Defense Ministry, "all of them had repeatedly participated in most difficult underwater expeditions to explore the Arctic, submerging to maximum depths"
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command
Russian Navy starts tracking NATO warships in Black Sea
Under surveillance are British and Canadian vessels, according to the control center
Some top secret data on Russian submersible accident to be kept under wraps — Kremlin
There is nothing illegal in concealing the data, the presidential spokesman pointed out
Putin to meet in Italy with ex-premier Berlusconi, says Kremlin aide
An informal meeting will also follow, according to the official
