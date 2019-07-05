Russian envoy slams Georgia for lax security, rips France for bullying reporters

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich believes that Georgia cannot ensure security for reporters, while France exposes Russian journalists to discrimination.

"Georgian authorities cannot ensure safety of reporters either. We demand from Tbilisi that it protect journalists working in the country. The Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media should monitor all attacks in all participant states," the diplomat’s statement published on the official Twitter page of the Russian Permanent Mission to the OSCE reads.

Lukashevich pointed out that "the Russian media working in France continue to be discriminated. Hostile rhetoric is directed towards them. Moreover, none of the nine journalists employed by the Russian news agency Sputnik in France has received a press card as yet." The envoy stressed that all foreign reporters accredited in Russia continue to work unimpeded, without any exceptions.

The Russian envoy also addressed the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media on the issue of disinformation and fake news. "We believe that some OSCE participant states are using this for an excuse to limit freedom of speech, prohibit 'undesirable' sources, suspend broadcasting and block social networks accounts," Lukashevich assured.