Putin, Pope Francis discuss preservation of Christian Holy Sites in Syria

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that, during the papal audience, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis discussed all aspects of the Syrian issue, paying special attention to the preservation of Christian Holy Sites in Syria.

"Yes, Syria was discussed, and the preservation of Christian Holy Sites in Syria was discussed too," he said.

Peskov noted that Russia’s efforts aimed at preserving and protecting these Holy Sites were highly appreciated by the Vatican.

"All aspects related to the Syrian crisis were discussed as well," he concluded.