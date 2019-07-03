Russia, US to hold full-format consultations on strategic issues in Geneva

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and the United States reached an agreement to hold full-format consultations on strategic issues in mid-July in Geneva, Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov told TASS.

"There is an agreement to hold full-format consultations on strategic issues involving representatives of relevant departments the mid-July in Geneva," he said.

Representatives of the United States and Russia held consultations on July 1-2 at the State Department on the future strategic dialogue, Yermakov noted.

"On July 1-2, we held working meetings at the State Department at the level of the US Under Secretary of State. The meeting was of an ‘observing’ nature in the context of future strategic dialogue, the resumption of which was entrusted to the presidents of the two countries," he said.