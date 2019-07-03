Putin holds talks with Turkish parliament speaker

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop.

The Russian president greeted Sentop prior to the International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’. About 800 lawmakers and experts from 132 countries, alongside PACE heads of different years, have assembled in Moscow to attend the forum which opened on July 1.

Earlier, the Turkish parliament speaker had held talks with Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko and Speaker of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin. After the talks, the lawmakers put their signatures under a document setting up a Russian-Turkish high-level parliamentary commission.

The second International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’ is taking place at the World Trade Center in Moscow on July 1-3. The State Duma launched the event. The first forum was held in Moscow on June 4-5, 2018 at the initiative of Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.