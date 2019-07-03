Putin hails high role of world’s parliamentary community in solving global problems

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The parliamentary community plays a huge role in consolidating nations to solve global problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’.

"A huge role in consolidating the efforts of countries and nations so as to solve common problems belongs to the parliamentary community. You have real, efficient levers, since legislative regulation is and will be the fundamental factor for transformations ongoing in the world," the Russian president said.

Among these global, civilizational problems, Putin mentioned the Earth’s protection from environmental and climatic degradation. The Russian leader pointed out that "neither the speculation around this most pressing issue, nor the refusal from progress, nor the downgrading to antiquity and primitive solutions" could be acceptable in that issue.

According to Putin, it is necessary "to look for a balance between the techno-and ecospheres, between nature and the growing wellbeing, life quality and life expectancy of humans."

Putin pointed out that "parliamentarians are the carriers of unconditional democratic legitimacy, are endowed with the high authority to express their nations’ will, to act and interact for the sake of people."

In his opinion, the main mission of parliamentary diplomacy today is to promote a unifying and constructive agenda, to help harmonize economic and humanitarian contacts and relations and to build up trust among nations."

"Since only in the healthy and strong inter-parliamentary environment can a meaningful and frank dialogue be held, legislative practices be exchanged and the system of international law be upgraded and developed," Putin said in conclusion.