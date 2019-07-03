Return of Russian children from Baghdad prisons to end in August

IZHEVSK, July 3. /TASS/. There are plans to complete the return of the children whose mothers are staying in Iraqi prisons for engagement with terrorist organizations in August, Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova told reporters during her working trip to Izhevsk.

"There are two flights left. One is due in the coming days, and we plan to conduct the next one in August. There should be no minors left in Baghdad’s prisons," Kuznetsova said.

In 2017, an interagency commission providing support to children staying in the combat zone was established under the Russian commissioner for children’s rights. An action plan was developed in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Interior Ministry and the Health Ministry, under which 57 children were evacuated to Russia from Iraq in December 2018 and February 2019.