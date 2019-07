MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that certain counties’ unwillingness to accept the multi-polarity of the world brings about confrontation.

"It is obvious that it [the world] is transforming into multi-polarity," he said at a plenary meeting of the International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’ on Wednesday.

"At the same time, some counties’ persistent unwillingness to accept this new reality leads to confrontation," he said.