Lavrov urges the West to abandon double standards when fighting terror in Syria

MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. Western countries should abandon double standards in fighting terrorism and extremism in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on Wednesday.

"The fight against terrorism must be waged without any double standards. In line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, this war must also be uncompromising in Syria, be it on the eastern bank of Euphrates, or in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which is also gambled upon to be used to actually protect members of the former Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia)," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"All this demonstrates the existence of double standards, and we believe this must be corrected. This is one of the focal points in our dialogue with our Western colleagues and with other partners, when we discuss the situation in Syria and the need to comply with the demands of the UN Security Council," Lavrov explained.