Kiev ignores recommendations by UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission — Russian delegation

GENEVA, July 3. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to make Russia liable for the violation of rights and freedoms in Ukraine are baseless, representative for the Russian delegation Dmitry Vorobyev said at the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

"The situation regarding human rights in Ukraine has been on the Council’s agenda for more than five years," Vorobyev reiterated. "Unfortunately, no positive moves were observed." "The Ukrainian delegation’s attempts to pin the blame for the crimes and human rights violations committed with the connivance and direct participation of Kiev’s authorities on external powers, including Russia, are groundless and absurd," the Russian diplomat said.

Vorobyev stressed that "the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, including on the use of the native language, the freedom of conscience and religion, the fight against impunity and investigations into vociferous human rights violations are openly ignored." He expressed disappointment with the fact that technical and consultative support from the UN "does not incline Kiev toward a serious and important dialogue." This fact, the Russian delegation said, "had to be reflected in the draft resolution on Ukraine" that is being discussed at the current session of the UN Human Rights Council.

During its 41st session on June 24-July 12, the UN Human Rights Council will review the situation in almost 30 countries, including Ukraine, Venezuela, Myanmar, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi. The forum’s participants are also to discuss support for and protection of human rights, human rights aspects to transnational corporations activities, problems of extrajudicial executions and observance of the freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.