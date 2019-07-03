Russia wants Islamic states to join database on terrorists — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia suggests that countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should join the database on foreign terrorist fighters created by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented following a meeting with OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

"We already stressed the priority of our joint work to enhance the potential of the international community in the fight against terrorism," Lavrov said. "In practice, it is reflected in a number of areas. We want as many OIC countries to join the international database that the FSB created as possible, which enables us to urgently and effectively monitor the movement of foreign terrorist fighters in a real-time mode."

"This phenomenon became a big problem," the Russian foreign minister went on. "Now there are enough facts confirming that they are migrating to various countries, not just the Middle East and North Africa region but also beyond them."