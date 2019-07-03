A few details remain to be agreed to launch Syrian Constitutional Committee — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The parties need to agree on a few details for the Syrian Constitutional Committee to resume operations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are ready for it [the Syrian Constitutional Committee] to start working as soon as possible. It is necessary to agree on the remaining details, we are very close," he said.

According to the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper, in case Damascus agrees to the proposals put forward by UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, a meeting of the Constitutional Committee can be convened as soon as in the beginning of September.

The decision to establish the institution to devise recommendations for introducing amendments to the republic’s Constitution was adopted at the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue, held in Sochi on January 31, 2018. Currently, the decision on the group of civil society’s independent participants at the sessions of the Constitutional Committee is being discussed. Earlier, the lists of delegates from the government and the opposition's High Negotiations Committee were confirmed.