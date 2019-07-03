Date of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria not determined yet — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The date of the summit between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders on Syria has not been determined yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told journalists on Wednesday.

"We have no specific proposals yet, but it is Turkey’s turn, and the sooner it happens the better," he said, answering TASS' question.

On Monday, newspaper Hurriyet Daily News spread the statement made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that the trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on the Syrian settlement may take place in Turkey in July. The Turkish leader said that the trilateral summit may be followed by a meeting between the Russian, Turkish, German and French leaders at which they will discuss the situation in Syria.