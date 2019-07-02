Russian lower house speaker invited to visit UAE

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has accepted Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council Amal Al Qubaisi’s invitation to visit the United Arab Emirates.

"The president of the UAE Federal National Council has invited the chairman of the State Duma [the lower house of Russia’s parliament - TASS] to make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Vyacheslav Volodin accepted the invitation saying that he would be delighted if Amal Al Qubaisi would also come to the State Duma on an official visit," the State Duma said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vyacheslav Volodin and Amal Al Qubaisi discussed solutions to the Syria crisis during the meeting. The UAE parliamentary speaker thanked Russia for protecting civilians in Syria and for retaking the country from terrorists. She expressed the hope that over 250,000 Syrian refugees would be able to return to homeland from the UAE.

"Russia has liberated over 80% of Syria’s territory from terrorists. The United Arab Emirates stand up for political but not military solutions. And we want to cooperate with Russia in order to help Syrian citizens and to support the Syrian parliament," she said.

In the meantime, Volodin pointed out that Russia and the UAE had reached a new level of strategic cooperation.

"Our leaders do their best to develop relations between our states. As far as we are concerned, we must do our utmost to forge ties, to increase trade, to get to know each other better," he said.

"It could be right if we should ponder over finding new forms of cooperation," he added.

The second International Forum ‘Development of Parliamentarism’ is taking place at the World Trade Center in Moscow on July 1-3. The State Duma launched the event. The first forum was held in Moscow on June 4-5, 2018 at the initiative of Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. This year, about 800 lawmakers and experts from 132 countries have assembled in Moscow to attend the forum. Among them are 41 speakers of national parliaments.